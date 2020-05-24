STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surge in east-bound migrant special trains leading to network congestion, diversions: Railways

The statement came after reports that a migrant special train which was to reach Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh reached Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Published: 24th May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

shramik trains

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a surge in demand for migrant special trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Railways is struggling to maintain the operating schedule of its Shramik Special trains leading to major diversions -- and complaints from travelling workers.

The Railways has operated over 2,810 Shramik Special trains since May 1, carrying over 37 lakh passengers, 80 per cent of whom were bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, leading to major congestion on the routes, the Railways said.

While 1,301 of these trains were bound for Uttar Pradesh, 973 terminated in Bihar. "Most of the destinations in UP are around the Lucknow-Gorakhpur sector. In Bihar, it's around Patna. Of 565 trains that began their journeys yesterday, 266 were going to Bihar and 172 to Uttar Pradesh.

¨Convergence of trains to these destinations caused congestion on the network. Further, increased time taken in de-boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at stations is leading to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion," the Railways said in a statement.

The statement came after reports that a migrant special train which was to reach Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh reached Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

On Saturday, a Shramik Special train from Mumbai which was to reach Gorakhpur, on Friday evening after a 24-hour journey, was rerouted via Odisha, adding two days and five states to the original journey.

Officials said that the routes were so congested that it was difficult to operate trains on them and routes in eastern Uttar Pradesh like Goraphpur-Gonda-Lucknow were completely saturated.

"To ease the congestion, a few trains were diverted via Mathura, Jharsuguda. Further, route rationalisation order has been issued to avoid congestion on routes with heavy traffic. Round the clock monitoring at Railway Board level, zonal railway level and divisional level is being done to ensure that trains are not delayed.

"The train running staff have also been sensitised to ensure punctual running of Shramik Special trains. With these efforts, the congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved," the Railways said.

To add to the misery of migrant labourers, due to the network congestion, trains got delayed affecting the meal distribution schedule leading to thousands of passengers going hungry and thirsty.

There were reports from many railway stations about protests by passengers over meals were being provided.

"The IRCTC and the Railways have mobilized resources to ensure regular supply of meals and water to the Shramik trains and minimize inconvenience to the passengers,the Railways said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways Uttar Pradesh Bihar Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp