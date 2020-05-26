State government stable: Congress slams BJP over President's rule rumors in Maharashtra

By ANI

MUMBAI: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading the rumour that President's rule will be imposed in Maharashtra, state Congress chief and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday asserted that the government is "strong" and all the three parties are "united."

He also slammed the opposition BJP in the state for spreading rumours on the same.



"Every week Congress is having meeting with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We all are united and are working together for development. There is no reason for imposing presidential rule in the state. Our government is strong. Because BJP leaders are meeting the Governor does not mean that presidential rule will come into force. BJP is power-hungry," he said while speaking to media.

Earlier in the morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the BJP and said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is "strong" and rejected any suggestions regarding President's rule in the state.