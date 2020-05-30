Mother, son die in a blast in Bihar's Munger

By IANS

MUNGER: A woman and her infant son were killed in a blast that damaged their house early on Saturday in Bihar's Munger district. Five-six adjoining buildings were also damaged.

According to the police, a powerful blast ripped through Bariyapur, when Dashrath Shaw's house was destroyed killing his daughter Roma Kumari and her son, who were sleeping inside the building.

Shaw said that he runs a snacks shop from his house and lives with the family. The shop has been shut for past two months due to the lockdown. At around 2 a.m., when Shaw was sleeping on the roof while his daughter with the infant boy were sleeping on the ground floor, the explosion took place. It damaged the house completely killing mother and son.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Munger) Harikishor Kumar said that reasons of the blast could not be ascertained. The dog squad and forensic team also visited the spot. The police are also investigating from all possible angels.

Kumari had a love affair with a man in the neighbourhood and got married to him sometimes ago. She had a boy from him. But she was staying in her father's home since past sometime.