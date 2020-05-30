STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US pharma giant seeks marketing authorisation from India for Remdesivir

Gilead Sciences, who is the patent holder of the drug, has the complete data about the pre-clinical and clinical studies for remdesivir, sources said.

Published: 30th May 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Government Medical College in Jammu Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A US pharmaceutical giant has applied to India's drug regulator seeking marketing authorization for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which is being touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences, who is the patent holder of the drug, has the complete data about the pre-clinical and clinical studies for remdesivir, sources said.

"The company has applied seeking marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The CDSCO will examine the application with the help of the expert committee.

It will take a final decision based on the recommendations of the expert committee," a source said.

The medicine has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat hospitalised coronavirus patients.

Regulatory approval under exceptional pathway was granted by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on May 7, on the basis of clinical data from the US, sources said.

On the basis of approvals granted by USFDA or any other reputed regulator, the Indian regulator can approve the drug by waiving off clinical trials in special circumstances in accordance with the provisions of the New Drug and Clinical Trial Rules 2019, a source in the know of the developments said.

This comes in the backdrop of two Indian pharmaceutical companies -- Cipla and Hetero Labs -- applying to the drug regulator seeking permission to manufacture and sell remdesivir in India.

They have also sought a clinical trial waiver for remdesivir so that the medicine can be made available for the patients faster, an official said.

Their applications are still under consideration, the official said.

Gilead Sciences Inc have entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with pharma firms, including three domestic majors Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences and Hetero, for manufacture and distribution of remdesivir.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier said anti-viral medication remdesivir, which was used during Ebola outbreak, might inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 replication and research on its efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 is a part of the WHO's 'solidarity trial'.

According to a recently-published study in the New England Journal of Medicine, two out of three critically-ill coronavirus patients, who were on oxygen support, showed signs of improvement when they were administered remdesivir.

All new drugs have to undergo trials before getting approval for marketing them in India.

But the New Drug and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, provide for certain clauses, according to which the provision of waiver of local phase-III clinical trials of the drug is approved and marketed in certain countries (as notified from time to time) subject to certain conditions, like national emergency or epidemics, in public interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gilead Sciences remdesivir Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp