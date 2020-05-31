But can't tweet for Indian lives: Omar Abdullah calls out celebs tweeting for George Floyd's death in US

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Sunday took a dig at celebrities for showing concern for American lives, in the event of George Floyd's killing in the US city of Minneapolis, but being allegedly indifferent to Indians who are victimised.

'So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can't tweet for Indian lives,' Omar wrote on Twitter.

The NC leader was apparently referring to the social media posts of several celebrities including Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.