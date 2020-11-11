STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arnab Goswami seeks pre-arrest bail in case of 'assault' on woman cop

Goswami is lodged at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the suicide case on November 4.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:58 PM

Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday approached a sessions court here seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a case of alleged abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

ALSO READ: SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case

Goswami is lodged at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the suicide case on November 4.

Last week, an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

Goswami's plea seeking anticipatory bail is likely to be heard by additional sessions judge P B Jadhav on Thursday, court sources said.

He has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

