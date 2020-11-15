STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

A staunch Leftist, late actor Soumitra Chatterjee spoke about socio-political issues through his roles

Unlike many celebrities, he was vocal about his views and spoke out on controversial issues such as societal intolerance and the demonetisation exercise in 2016.

Published: 15th November 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Late legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee believed that Leftist ideology was the only alternative to the present political situation in the country and he never flinched from expressing his ideological beliefs till the last day.

Director Satyajit Ray chose Chatterjee to act in his political films such as "Hirak Rajar Deshe" (1980), "Ghare Baire" (1984) and "Ganashatru" (1989) to bring various socio-political issues to the fore.

The title of the article Chatterjee penned for this year's Durga Puja edition of Ganashakti, the Bengali mouthpiece of the West Bengal CPI(M), was "Ekhono Biswas Kori, Bamponthai Bikolpo (I still believe, Leftist ideology is the alternative)".

It was one of the last articles written by the thespian who died of post-COVID complications on Sunday.

Since the Left party started "Shramajibi Canteen" (Workers' canteen) during the lockdown period to serve food at a nominal rate for the poor at various places, Chatterjee regularly visited those canteens and extended his support to the cause.

Unlike many celebrities, he was vocal about his views and spoke out on controversial issues such as societal intolerance and the demonetisation exercise in 2016.

ALSO READ | Bengal bids tearful farewell to Soumitra Chatterjee as veteran actor cremated with full state honours

"He believed in Marxist ideology and he never shied away from expressing his political beliefs. Soumitra Chatterjee was not just a colossus in Indian cinema, he was compassionate about people's movement and struggles at the same time," senior West Bengal CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

After the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007, when the state's intelligentsia was politically divided and a large section of them had hit the streets against the erstwhile Left Front regime, Chatterjee stood by the CPI(M), despite criticism from various quarters.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condoled the death of Chatterjee whose association with the Left began during his college days during the late 1950s in Kolkata.

IN PICS | Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee. His creativity fleshed out the nuances of complex characters that he depicted on screen, giving them a sense of immortality. Deepest condolences to his family & millions of admirers," Yechury tweeted.

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, with whom Chatterjee shared a friendship, too expressed his grief.

"Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a matter of personal grief. The entire Bengali film industry will be indebted towards him forever. Deepest condolences to his family," Bhattacharya said in a statement.

Mentored by auteur Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee in his several films reflected the socio-political issues of the Indian society.

He essayed the role of Udayan Pandit, a village school teacher, in Ray's "Hirak Rajar Deshe, which was considered a film against the Emergency era.

In "Ganashatru", Chatterjee played the character of Dr Ashoke Gupta who fought against social evils and superstitions.

In "Ghare Baire", a film based on a novel of Rabindranath Tagore, Chatterjee acted as a nationalist battling the British through the Swadeshi movement.

Chatterjee, who strode Bengali cinema like a colossus and took it to the world, died on Sunday after losing a 40-day battle with post-COVID ailments, bringing curtains down on the final chapter of the Bengali cinema's golden era.

He was 85.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee Soumitra Chatterjee death
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp