STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hope you remain NDA CM': Chirag's swipe in congratulating Nitish

Paswan also said that he was sending a copy of the LJP's manifesto to the 69-year-old chief minister so that he could work on some of the promises made in it.

Published: 16th November 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Monday that he hopes Nitish Kumar remains an "NDA chief minister" in a dig at the JD(U) chief as he "congratulated" him on taking oath of office for the seventh term.

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party had walked out of the NDA in Bihar vowing to oust Nitish Kumar from power in the state, also congratulated the BJP on "making" him the chief minister.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on becoming the chief minister again. I hope the government completes its term and you continue to remain an NDA chief minister," Paswan tweeted after Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan.

READ| 'NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar': PM Modi congratulates CM Nitish Kumar

Paswan also said that he was sending a copy of the LJP's manifesto to the 69-year-old chief minister so that he could work on some of the promises made in it.

"Once again I congratulate you on becoming chief minister and the BJP on making you one," Paswan tweeted along with a website link to his party's manifesto.

Though the LJP won just one seat in the polls, several JD(U) leaders have said that the Paswan-led party dented chances of Nitish Kumar's party in over two dozen seats, reducing it to just 43 in the 243-member assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag Paswan Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp