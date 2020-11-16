STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to be present

The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Nitish Kumar's JDU, is likely to have two deputy CMs.

Published: 16th November 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar's JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post.

According to BJP sources, party national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh will also be present at the ceremony.

According to a Raj Bhavan communication, Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm.

BJP workers are enthused over the visit of Shah, arguably the second most powerful man in the ruling dispensation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had set the tone for election campaign much before the schedule was announced by addressing the party's first digital rally but remained conspicuous by his absence during the electioneering.

After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people.

This time, however, it is going to be a much more subdued affair on account of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, informed sources said that besides Kumar, eight others from the four NDA constituents BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP may be sworn in and the cabinet may be expanded at a later stage.

Those from the JD(U) may include Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar.

The possible induction in the ministry of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the assembly Speaker for the past five years, is being seen as an indication of the likelihood of the BJP having struck a hard bargain for the crucial post.

Ashok Choudhary, who held building construction portfolio in the previous government and is the working president of the JD(U)'s state unit, thanked Nitish Kumar for "reposing his trust in me.

This is a challenging tenure during which we also need to revive our party".

The JD(U), which saw its tally fall to 43 from 71 in 2015, bore the brunt of the split in votes caused by the rebellion of Chirag Paswan's LJP.

Others expected to be sworn in are Mukesh Sahni, the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has won four seats though Sahni himself lost, and Santosh Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former chief ministr and the president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bihar JP Nadda Amit Shah
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp