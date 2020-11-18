STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeking to implement reforms? Party members discuss organisational matters with Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of a top Congress panel, which was set up to advise party chief Sonia Gandhi on crucial issues, met on Tuesday evening and discussed important organisational matters, sources said.

This was the first time the six-member panel met since it was formed by Gandhi in August as part of a party reshuffle after a group of 23 Congress leaders wrote to her seeking party's overhaul.

The meeting came two days after senior party leader Kapil Sibal again questioned the Congress leadership over its silence on the poll debacle in Bihar.

While nothing was officially known about the discussions that were held virtually, the sources said the party's top panel is learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including the Bihar poll results, the upcoming district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir and other key issues.

Gandhi and senior party leader Ahmed Patel, who is unwell, were not part of the discussions.

Those who attended the meeting included AK Antony, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik.

