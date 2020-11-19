STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Before encounter, IGP made every attempt to secure surrender of JeM terrorists in Kashmir

They said the attempts for their surrender were to understand the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror group JeM.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel cordon off an area while searching for militants in Srinagar | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: Inspector-General of Police Mukesh Singh made every attempt to secure the surrender of four heavily-armed suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists before they were killed in a fierce gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Thursday, officials said.

They said the attempts for their surrender were to understand the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror group JeM.

A short video clip, showing the IGP, Jammu, making appeals to the terrorists to lay down their arms, had gone viral on social media, hours after the encounter that took place near Ban Toll Plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, ended.

ALSO READ | Militants killed in Nagrota encounter wanted to disturb upcoming DDC polls: J&K Police

The four JeM terrorists, believed to be Pakistani nationals, were confronted when they were intercepted by alert security personnel at a checkpoint on the highway around 5 am.

The encounter comes barely days ahead of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls, which are slated to be held in eight phases along with the bypolls to panchayat and Urban Local Bodies on November 28.

Besides a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades, the security forces also recovered a large quantity of Pakistan-made medicines and Indian currency from the possession of the slain terrorists, who had come to execute a "big plan" ahead of the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

In the 25-second video clip, the IGP is heard repeatedly making announcements asking the trapped terrorists to come out and surrender.

"Whosoever is hiding inside the truck, leave the weapon and come out with raised hands.

No harm will be caused to you," Singh was heard saying in Urdu.

A police official said the IGP, who reached the scene to supervise the operation, directed for action after there was no response to his call from the terrorists hiding inside the vehicle.

The truck was destroyed in the encounter, but its driver managed to flee shortly after it was stopped for checking.

This was the second major encounter near Ban Toll Plaza this year.

Earlier in January this year, three Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed while three of their Kashmiri associates were arrested after security forces intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck - the modus operandi remained the same.

The Pak-made medicines seized from the encounter site included diclofenac sodium injections, paracetamol and metronidazole tables, disposable syringes and some Unani medicines manufactured in Karachi, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspected the scene of the encounter and are likely to take over the case, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir terrorism Jaish e Mohammad
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses | EXPRESS
Real-life Mohan from SRK's Swades? Jharkhand man sets up electricity plant using river water
This combination photo shows the hands of five generations of women from a family that has worked on the same palm oil plantation since the early 1900s, ranging in age from 6 to 102. (AP)
Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp