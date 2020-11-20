STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some visit Bengal during elections, make tall promises and leave: Mamata attacks BJP

Inaugurating a Chhath puja in the city, Banerjee said her government does not believe in only delivering speeches during polls.

Published: 20th November 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In an apparent dig at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said some visit the state prior to elections and leave making tall promises, but she stays by the side of people throughout the year.

Inaugurating a Chhath puja in the city, Banerjee said her government does not believe in only delivering speeches during polls.

Without naming central BJP leaders who visited West Bengal in the recent past, Banerjee said, "There are some people who come to the state only before and during elections. They deliver long speeches and then leave soon afterwards. Unlike them, we stay with the public throughout the year, in every situation."

Assembly elections are due in West BengaL in April-May next year.

ALSO READ | Malda blast: BJP demands central intervention, TMC accuses it of communalising incident

Urging people to take part in Chhath rituals in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, she said her government did not stop people from celebrating Eid, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and now Chhath.

"We just requested people to diligently follow certain safety guidelines. We are happy that the public came forward and extended all cooperation to enforce the guidelines during the festivals," Banerjee said.

The chief minister said many states have asked people to observe Chhath rituals at home, "but we have allowed people to go to waterbodies in small groups avoiding long processions".

Banerjee said Bengal is a state of amity where different religions and communities live together, and called for "defeating those who try to instigate riots and discord. This country is for justice and humanity."

Meanwhile, the TMC leadership on Friday accused the BJP of engaging "non-Bengali outsiders to dictate terms" to the people of the state, an allegation refuted by the saffron party as "baseless and politically motivated".

Senior TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu, while addressing a press conference here, said the BJP was "anti- Bengali" and that was the reason the party, which is in power at the Centre since 2014, has not appointed any Bengali as its Union Cabinet minister.

"Outsiders who do not know Rabindranath Tagore are dictating terms to the people of the state. We had seen how violence perpetrated by them led to desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust (during May 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaign)," Basu stated.

Noting that the people of the state would never accept the dominion of "non-Bengali outsiders", Basu said, "History has shown any such attempt has never succeeded. This time, too, there will be no exception."

ALSO READ | Bengal polls 2021: BJP to rejig state unit to pave way for possible TMC turncoats

Basu, while taking about BJP leaders deputed by the central leadership for Assembly polls, said Bengalis are being targeted and outsiders being sent to the state to do so.

"They want to control us with the help of outsiders. Do we have to keep our heads down? Is this misery the fate of Bengalis?" he questioned.

Pointing out to media reports suggesting that US President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is likely to have Indian- American professor Arun Majumdar as one of its members, Basu said, "Even Biden is fascinated by Bengalis, but Delhi isn't."

He also sought to know why the saffron camp, despite having a Matua MP, did not accommodate someone from the community in the Union cabinet.

"After we came to power in 2011, we appointed a state cabinet minister from the Matua community. In 2019, a Matua member from Thakurbari became an MP, but he was not given any ministry. Did they deserve such humiliation?" he questioned.

Emphasising that the TMC believes in taking "everybody along, unlike the BJP", Basu cited the example of retired IPS officer Rajpal Singh who was sworn in as a minister after the party came to power in 2011.

"But you will not see Bengalis being given a ministry in any other state.

You have an Arjun Singh as an MP here, then why not Arjun Roy from Uttar Pradesh or an Arjun Banerjee as MP from Gujarat?" he said.

Rejecting the allegations, the BJP leadership said it would like to know if political strategist Prashant Kishor, appointed by the TMC to strengthen its poll prospects, was a "Bengali or non-Bengali".

"Our central leaders had come here to assist us and not to dictate terms. The TMC has been talking about outsiders. I would like to ask the party whether Prashant Kishor is an insider. The TMC knows it will lose the assembly polls, that is why it has resorted to such tactics," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP Trinamool Congress Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp