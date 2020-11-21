STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security used as pretext to impede, customize democracy in J-K: Omar Abdullah hits out at Centre

Asserting that the evolution of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is distinctive compared to any other part of the country, Abdullah said this evolution is a 'bloodied journey'.

Published: 21st November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

President of newly cobbled up People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in the Union territory.

In a two-page letter to J-K Election Commissioner K K Sharma, Abdullah, who is at present a Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said providing security to a select few and literally interning the rest is a gross interference in democracy.

"I am taking the liberty of writing to you about the upcoming DDC elections. A strange and a unique feature has come to the fore. Candidates put up by the PAGD are immediately whisked away to 'secure locations' in the name of security and confined to those 'secure locations'. They are not allowed to canvass, they are completely out of touch with those from whom they are supposed to seek votes," Abdullah said in the letter.

​ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti accuses Centre of 'sabotaging' participation of non-BJP political parties in DDC polls

He said the parties part of the PAGD have been in power in the past and have had the opportunity to head and run the government and are aware of the challenges posed in the realm of security in a place beset by violence.

"These challenges are not new, but have been painfully persisting for the last three decades. But, the government had structures in place which ensured security for all contestants irrespective of the ideology they espoused or the parties they represented," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said the current state of affairs in the realm of security is "blatantly oriented" towards providing security to a select few and confining others.

"This comes across more as an attempt to interfere in the democratic process than any real concern for the wellbeing of the contestants. Security cannot and should not be used as a tool or an excuse to interfere in democratic processes," he said.

ALSO READ | Article 370 would never be restored in J&K, 'Gupkar alliance' befooling people: BJP

Asserting that the evolution of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is distinctive compared to any other part of the country, Abdullah said this evolution is a "bloodied journey", soaked in the blood of thousands of political workers who have laid down their lives for the sake of democracy.

"It is a desecration of those sacrifices when the very conflict that consumed their lives is used as an alibi to customize democracy. Democracy is still in a state of fragility in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Governments come and go. No government has the right to alter the institutional foundations of democracy in J-K, nourished by the sacrifices of thousands of political workers," the letter read.

He said while security is a challenge and it is for the government of the day to counter that challenge in a manner which is fair and transparent, "providing security to a select few and literally interning the rest is a gross interference in democracy".

The PAGD president's letter to the State Election Commissioner comes in the backdrop of allegations of major political parties in the valley, including the NC and the PDP, of not having a level-playing field for the elections.

The parties have accused the administration of locking up their candidates in accommodations at several places and not allowing them to campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupkar Declaration Farooq Abdullah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp