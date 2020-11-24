STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has refused to budge from its stand till the farm laws issue is resolved.

Published: 24th November 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre's farm laws refused to clear a track here.

The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to lift their blockage of passenger trains for 15 days last week.

However, farmers protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee here refused to clear the track, a move criticised by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday said the farmer body has blocked a rail track at the Jandiala railway station, 25 km from Amritsar.

Due to it, many Amritsar-bound trains were diverted to Tarn Taran, officials said, adding that some of the trains were stopped at the Beas railway station on Tuesday morning.

Passengers were taken to Amritsar through buses and other vehicles, they said.

Khaira told reporters that officials held a series of meetings with representatives of the committee to persuade them to lift their blockade.

But they remained adamant, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the state government has no intention of using force to remove protesters from the rail track.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has refused to budge from its stand till the farm laws issue is resolved.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the blockade by it would put people to major inconvenience and may have grave consequences for the state.

He said the committee is acting against the interests of Punjab and its people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest farmers crisis Indian Railways
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp