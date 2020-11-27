STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Police disallow presser at Mehbooba Mufti's residence, deny claims of house arrest

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she was not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

Published: 27th November 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is an "open air prison" where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she claimed she was placed under house arrest in the morning.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she was not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

Mufti said her daughter was also put under house arrest.

"Press has been barred from entering my residence in Srinagar. This despite no written orders explaining my arbitrary detention. Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion," she said on Twitter.

A posse of policemen stopped journalists about 100 metres away from Mufti's 'Fairview' residence in Gupkar area of the city here, where she was scheduled to address the media.

The police said the presser of the PDP president was not allowed as per the orders from the higher ups.

ALSO READ | Personal liberty is treated as favour by government, says Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention

Mufti had invited journalists for the press conference this morning after she was allegedly put under house arrest.

The former chief minister said she was not allowed for the last two days to meet the family of the party's youth leader Waheed Parra who was arrested by the NIA.

She said Parra was arrested on "baseless charges".

"Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama.

BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a "problem only in my case," Mufti said in a tweet in the morning.

The police dismissed Mufti's claims saying she was not under house arrest but was asked to postpone her visit to Pulwama due to security reasons.

The police, however, did not elaborate on why the residence of the PDP chief was blocked and journalists were barred from entering it for the press conference.

"PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | DDC polls: Jammu and Kashmir all set for first election post Article 370 abrogation, reorganisation

The former chief minister accused the administration of using "fear and intimidation" to "muffle" any form of opposition just a day before the commencement of the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

"We are one day away from DDC polling & its evident that the admin here is using fear & intimidation in tandem to muffle any form of opposition," she said on Twitter.

"Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," Mufti said in another tweet.

Reacting to the alleged detention, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said personal liberty was being treated as a favour by the government that gives and withdraws it at will, while the judiciary does not interfere.

In a communication posted by Mufti on her official twitter handle, Additional Director General of Police and Director Special Security Group (SSG) S D Singh sought rescheduling of the proposed visit of the former chief minister to the Naira village on the demand of the Pulwama district police.

The Pulwama Police sought the rescheduling of her programme citing that neither an anti-sabotage check nor a proper route sanitisation had been done as the entire manpower was committed for other election related operation duties.

Jammu and Kashmir is all set for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls and by-elections to the panchayat and urban local bodies, scheduled to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.

Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday for allegedly seeking help from Hizbul Mujahideen terror group in seeking their support in the 2019 Parliamentary elections in which Mufti was the PDP candidate.

Mufti had sought security clearance for her visit to the residence of Parra at Naira village on Friday to meet his family.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of treating personal liberty as a favour.

"Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin.

They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying.

Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Police
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp