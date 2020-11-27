STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDP's Waheed Parra remanded to 15-day NIA custody for alleged connections with Hizbul Mujahideen

After his arrest on Wednesday, the NIA produced Parra in a Delhi court on Thursday and sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu, the officials said.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:24 PM

PDP leader Waheed Parra (Photo | Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Facebook)

By PTI

JAMMU: PDP leader Waheed Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Parra was taken to Jammu and produced before a designated NIA court in a case related to his alleged "close links" with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh earlier this year, officials said.

After his arrest on Wednesday, the NIA produced Parra in a Delhi court on Thursday and sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu, the officials said.

According to the officials, during the investigation into Singh's association with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the NIA came across phone records of Mir which showed that he was in close contact with Parra.

Mir had claimed during questioning that Parra sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for his party candidate Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and also president of the PDP, the officials said.

