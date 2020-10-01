STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vehicles can overturn anytime in Yogi's UP: Vijayvargiya on Hathras gangrape

Vijayvargiya's remarks are being seen as a reference to the encounter of Kanpur's notorious gangster Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police in July after he 'attempted to flee'.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday assured action against the four men accused in the Uttar Pradesh's Hathras gang rape incident saying that "vehicles can overturn anytime in Yogi Adityanath's state".

"The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. We need to wait for sometime. The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi (Adityanath) is the Chief Minister. Main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh mein kabhi bhi gaadi palat jaati hai (I know that in his state, vehicles can overturn anytime)," Vijayvargiya said while speaking to media here.

Vijayvargiya's remarks are being seen as a reference to the encounter of Kanpur's notorious gangster Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police in July after he 'attempted to flee'.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi says Hathras gang rape victim 'killed by ruthless govt'

Meanwhile, the father of Hathras gang rape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gang rape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kailash vijayvargiya vikas dubey encounter Hathras gang rape
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp