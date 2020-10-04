STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI probe of Hathras rape case should be under SC Judge supervision: BSP

Sudhindra Bhadoria said that CBI enquiry was demanded into the incident by BSP supremo Mayawati but she wanted it under the supervision of the Supreme Court Judge.

Published: 04th October 2020 11:20 AM

Uttar Pradesh lockdown

UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has raised questions over the recommendation for CBI investigation of Hathras incident by Uttar Pradesh government and demanded that CBI investigation of the case should be under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said that CBI enquiry was demanded into the incident by BSP supremo Mayawati but she wanted it under the supervision of the Supreme Court Judge.

"I think they should bring in the clause to appoint Supreme Court Judge so that the parents, the people and the society at large be assured that there will be a fair enquiry and the guilty will be punished with iron hands," Bhadoria said.

ALSO READ | Hathras case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe

"There is anger all across the country against the Hathras rape, subsequently leading to her death and even the body not being given to her parents for cremation. Therefore, people in this country are very angry with the Uttar Pradesh Government, more particularly with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," BSP National Spokesperson further added.

Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to hand over the probe into the Hathras case to the CBI. Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Chief Minister has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI.

In a tweet from his personal handle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State government decided this so that all aspects related to the case are investigated thoroughly. 

