STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anarchists out to create communal frenzy, caste violence: Yogi

According to a press note issued by the BJP, the chief minister said that some of the recent incidents have exposed the conspiracy of such elements in this regard.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged some anarchists were out to create communal frenzy and caste violence as they were not liking the progress made by the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press note issued by the BJP, the chief minister said that some of the recent incidents have exposed the conspiracy of such elements in this regard.

Exhorting BJP workers to give a befitting reply to them through development-oriented efforts, the chief minister said under Modi's guidance, the central government is working towards building a self-reliant and strong India.

READ| 'Yogi is acting like N Korea's Kim': Rajasthan Congress over Hathras rape case

The chief minister participated in a virtual dialogue with the booth and sector in-charges of Tundla reserved Assembly constituency in connection with the upcoming by elections.

During the interaction, he said everyone is aware that the Samajwadi Party is synonymous with anarchy, while the Bahujan Samaj Party stands for corruption.

As for the Congress, it has no strength on the ground, therefore, no one is in contest with the BJP and its victory on all the seats going for bypolls is almost certain, he said, exhorting the workers to work for ensuring a record win on all seats.

He further asked the workers to tell the people about the works done by the state and Central government for their interest and use social media to reach out to the masses.

He also reminded them that the elections would be different this time due to COVID-19.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Caste Violence
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp