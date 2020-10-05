STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras rape case: Retired judge moves SC seeking investigation into role of police

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14.

Published: 05th October 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image of Supreme Court of India used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A retired judge Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the role of police officials and registration of FIRs against them in connection with the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district.

The PIL filed by ex-judicial officer Chandra Bhan Singh alleged that "callousness and highhandedness" of the state administration and police officials in giving treatment to the victim led to her death and sought a probe by any agency other than affiliated to Uttar Pradesh government.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14.

She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30.

READ| 'What happened Modi ji': Adhir questions PM's silence over Hathras rape case

Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.

The petition filed through advocate Smarhar Singh, contended that visuals surfaced in electronic media shows that bones of the victim still scattered in the open field and there is a complete embargo on the press, media, any civilian, or even law maker to enter inside the village.

"The conduct of the involved officials of the government administration is a penal offence hence prosecution should be launched against the erring Government officials.

Since the perpetrators are the Police officials and the administration of the state, therefore, nothing can be hoped from the state authority, therefore the petitioner is constrained to file this petition," the PIL said.

The petition has also sought directions to get the statement of the mother, father and brother of the victim recorded before a Magistrate Under Section 164 CrPC.

"Direct the investigating agency that in the event the allegation made by the family of the victim as reported widely in Print and Electronic media is found to be true then FIR be lodged against the erring respondents and all others whose involvement is found," the plea said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Crime against Dalits Supreme Court
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp