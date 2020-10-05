STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'What happened Modi ji': Adhir questions PM's silence over Hathras rape case

Published: 05th October 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Hathras incident, and said he should coin a new slogan 'shut up India, hush up India' instead of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas' as "his hypocrisy has been exposed".

Chowdhury, the Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, wondered why the prime minister is silent on the killing and alleged gang-rape of a young woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh when he is "vocal on every issue from local to global".

"Modi Ji used to remain vocal in each and every issue from Local to Global but still remains mute on the heart- wrenching incident of Hathras, What happened to you Modi Ji? Where is your "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash Sabka Viswash?" Hypocrisy has been exposed after Hathras," Chowdhury wrote on Twitter.

READ| UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

The West Bengal Congress president also said, "Modi Ji better a new slogan "Shut up India, Hush up India" be coined.

Last week, the prime minister had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the accused in the Hathras gang-rape case.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress unit on Monday staged a sit-in in front of the party's state headquarters in protest against the incident, which has triggered a nation-wide outrage.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked and allegedly raped by four men in Hathras on September 14.

She was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

She died around 3 am on Tuesday last week. Her "forceful" cremation at an ungodly hour by police also drew criticism from the opposition.

