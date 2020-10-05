STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras during visit to Dalit victim's kin

Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ink thrown at Sanjay Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty)

Ink thrown at Sanjay Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While politicians continued to throng Hathras, Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh came under ink attack on Monday while returning from Boolgarhi village after meeting the family of the gangrape and murder victim.

Sanjay Singh, who was leading the delegation of his party members, was allegedly attacked by a youth named Deepak Sharma amid the slogan -- Brokers of PFI go back. The district police had to use mild force to chase away the protestors and escort the MP.

The AAP leaders who accompanied Sanjay Singh included Delhi government Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, MLAs Rakhi Bidlan, Rohit Malhauria, Pawan Sharma, and Harpal Singh Cheema.

While Sanjay Singh was talking to the media persons, someone from the crowd threw black ink on him and Rakhi Bidlan. Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly behind the ink attack is believed to be a member of Rashtriya Swabhiman Dal. 

READ| UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

Earlier, the AAP delegation met the victim’s family and assured them all help in securing justice. They also provided the family grocery and vegetables. While interacting with reporters, the AAP MP said that that UP government was trying to digress from the issue. “We demand justice for the victim’s
family while ensuring security to them.

Expressing anguish over the restrictions on the visit of political delegations, the AAP MP accused the state government of trying to protect the perpetrators of the crime. He said that the dying declaration given by the victim should be deemed as the sole evidence to nail the accused.

He said that CBI had not yet taken over the probe and that the UP government’s announcement of CBI probe was nothing bust an eyewash.  On the allegations of a plot to incite riots in the state, Sanjay Singh said that it was the character of the BJP to instigate people for conflicts on caste
lines.

Meanwhile, one of the kin of Dr. BR Ambedkar,  Raj Ratan also met the victim’s family and assured them of getting the Hathras DM booked for mishandling the case.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh Hathras gang rape Crime against Dalits
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp