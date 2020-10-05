Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras during visit to Dalit victim's kin

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While politicians continued to throng Hathras, Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh came under ink attack on Monday while returning from Boolgarhi village after meeting the family of the gangrape and murder victim.

Sanjay Singh, who was leading the delegation of his party members, was allegedly attacked by a youth named Deepak Sharma amid the slogan -- Brokers of PFI go back. The district police had to use mild force to chase away the protestors and escort the MP.

The AAP leaders who accompanied Sanjay Singh included Delhi government Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, MLAs Rakhi Bidlan, Rohit Malhauria, Pawan Sharma, and Harpal Singh Cheema.

While Sanjay Singh was talking to the media persons, someone from the crowd threw black ink on him and Rakhi Bidlan. Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly behind the ink attack is believed to be a member of Rashtriya Swabhiman Dal.

READ| UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

Earlier, the AAP delegation met the victim’s family and assured them all help in securing justice. They also provided the family grocery and vegetables. While interacting with reporters, the AAP MP said that that UP government was trying to digress from the issue. “We demand justice for the victim’s

family while ensuring security to them.

Expressing anguish over the restrictions on the visit of political delegations, the AAP MP accused the state government of trying to protect the perpetrators of the crime. He said that the dying declaration given by the victim should be deemed as the sole evidence to nail the accused.

He said that CBI had not yet taken over the probe and that the UP government’s announcement of CBI probe was nothing bust an eyewash. On the allegations of a plot to incite riots in the state, Sanjay Singh said that it was the character of the BJP to instigate people for conflicts on caste

lines.

Meanwhile, one of the kin of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Raj Ratan also met the victim’s family and assured them of getting the Hathras DM booked for mishandling the case.