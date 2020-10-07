STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With LJP quitting, NDA power equation may go for a reset in Bihar after polls

The BJP had a better strike rate than the JD(U) in the 2010 polls, the last assembly election they fought together before parting ways in 2013 for four years.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare an election campaign rath for Janata Dal United ahead of Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Oct 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the BJP and the JD(U) contesting nearly equal number of seats in the Bihar assembly polls, the saffron party is looking at the prospect of emerging as the 'big brother' in their about 25-year-old alliance, except for a break-up in between, a scenario that can rearrange the power equation in the state.

The BJP had a better strike rate than the JD(U) in the 2010 polls, the last assembly election they fought together before parting ways in 2013 for four years, when it won 91 of 102 seats against the JD(U)'s 115 of 141 seats in the polls to the 243-seat assembly.

As the saffron party's organisation is considered stronger and its poll machinery much more formidable compared to the JD(U) or any other party in the state, there is a view that it can reap a better political harvest than the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party, if conditions favour the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The decision of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party to contest against the JD(U) while speaking favourably of the BJP has added a twist.

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: BJP fields two candidates against former ally LJP for first phase

JD (U) spokesperson K C Tyagi, however, refuted any such suggestion and said the joint press conference by his party's leaders and the BJP in Patna on Tuesday has finished off all "disinformation" campaign.

"Top leaders of the BJP have again reiterated that the NDA in Bihar means the acceptance of Nitish Kumar's leadership. The polls will be fought under him and he will become chief minister again irrespective of how many seats a party wins," he said.

Targeting the LJP, he said if a party "misuses" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures, then the NDA alliance will ask the Election Commission to take action.

"The NDA will win with three/fourth seats," he asserted.

Tyagi's remarks came amid LJP president Chirag Paswan's fulsome praise for the BJP and Modi, and his assertion that his party will seek votes to strengthen the prime minister's leadership.

Paswan has claimed in a tweet that the BJP and the LJP will form the next government in Bihar and that it will probe "corruption" during Kumar's government and send accused behind bars.

The BJP on its part is backing to the hilt Kumar as the alliance's leader in the state but has acknowledged that the LJP as an ally at the Centre.

The view that the LJP may make the upcoming electoral battle difficult for the JD(U) was enforced on Tuesday again as senior Bihar BJP leader Rajendra Singh joined Paswan's party after the seat he wanted to contest from fell in the quota of Kumar's party.

ALSO READ | Denied ticket, Bihar BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh joins LJP ahead of state polls

Ending days of intense speculation, the NDA on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

In the outgoing assembly, the RJD was the largest party with 73 MLAs followed by the JD(U) with 69 MLAs, BJP (54) and the Congress (23).

Kumar has called the shots in running the government in Bihar and in setting the alliance's agenda, with the BJP mostly playing the second fiddle.

He may return at the helm for one more time but he may no longer have the same authority, political watchers believe.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU LJP BJP Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp