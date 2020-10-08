STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP cadres mercilessly assaulted by cops, rule of law murdered in Bengal, alleges Tejasvi Surya

The parliamentarian further asserted that he would continue to visit Bengal and conduct democratic protests to ensure that the TMC gets defeated in the next assembly polls.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the "brutal attack" on BJP activists, during their march to the state secretariat, and said it was a "black day as rule of law were murdered" in the state.

Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, also sought an inquiry by the Union Home Ministry into the blue chemical-laced water that was sprayed on party activists during the rally and termed it a "gross violation of human rights".

"Today was a black day. The TMC government murdered rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don't we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?" he said during a press meet here.

READ| Violent clashes between Bengal BJP workers, cops; firearm recovered from saffron party cadre

The parliamentarian further asserted that he would continue to visit Bengal and conduct democratic protests to ensure that the TMC gets defeated in the next assembly polls.

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers.

Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests which continued in the two cities for more than three hours.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya Bengal elections
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp