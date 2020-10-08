STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violent clashes between Bengal BJP workers, cops; firearm recovered from saffron party cadre

Police used tear gas, water cannon on BJP workers at Howrah's Santragachi. The saffron party supporters fought pitched battle with the Bengal cops.

Published: 08th October 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Police baton charge to disperse Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists during the protest in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

KOLKATA: Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, police said.

Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna to protest the "worsening" law and order in the state.

As per sources, police used tear gas, water cannon on BJP workers at Howrah's Santragachi. The saffron party supporters fought pitched battle with the Bengal cops, during which a firearm was recovered from one of the protesters.

Raising anti-government slogans, BJP workers gathered outside the party's state headquarter in Kolkata in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation.

​ALSO READ | BJP's protest march in Kolkata: Mamata government decides to shut down state secretariat

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers at Santragachi in Howrah district, causing injuries to BJP state vice- president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

The law enforcers also resorted to baton-charge in Hastings area in Kolkata.

Four major rallies, two each from Kolkata and Howrah, will move towards Nabanna in Shibpur in Howrah district, BJP sources said.

According to ANI, on October 2, after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the state unit of the party will organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government.

​Ahead of the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's government announced that the building will be shut down the building for two days from October 8 'for sanitization purpose'.

Sources in the saffron party said that the government decided to shut down Nabanna on the protest march day to take the steam out of the campaign.

The BJP leadership termed the decision as a "reflection of the TMC's fear" but maintained that the party would go ahead with the programme as scheduled on Thursday.

State secretariat officials, however, said that the decision to close down Nabanna for regular sanitisation on October 8 and 9 was taken "a few weeks backs and it has nothing to do with the BJP's programme".

"After the BJP announced its Nabanna Abhiyan programme to protest against worsening law and order, Mamata didi declared holiday (shutdown) in the secretariat for two days. Just wait and see how the people of Bengal send didi on a complete vacation in the days to come," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted.

Traffic snarl on the Howrah Bridge which was closed by the police due to BJP's march to Secretariat in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

The TMC said that the BJP is interested in petty politics while the state government is keen to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems the TMC government got afraid and decided to close down Nabanna. But we would stick to our programme tomorrow. There would be no change in plans," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

The TMC's decision proved that it has little or no respect for democratic movements, Basu claimed.

According to state BJP sources, the "Nabanna Abhiyan (March to Nabanna)" is part of the party's strategy before the final push against the TMC government.

The Assembly election is due in April-May next year.

"The BJP is bothered about petty politics, but we are bothered about saving lives from COVID-19 and maintaining safety protocols in our fight against the pandemic," senior TMC leader and minister Sujit Bose said.

The government had  on Wednesday also denied permission to the march, citing the Pandemic Act and said that peaceful and democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 people will be allowed.

The home department in a communication to BJP Yuva Morcha state general secretary Gobinda Ray and Prakash Das said the rally, slated to be held on Thursday, will not be allowed to march up to the secretariat as it will violate Section 144 Cr PC in force there.

To the Morcha's letter seeking permission for four rallies by more than 25,000 youths each for the mega march, the communciation signed by the special secretary to the home department said "This is not permissible in the pandemic situation".

"You are probably also aware that Section 144 of Cr PC is in force in and around Nabanna. Therefore, we request you kindly to help us in providing you necessary help for peaceful and democratic rallies, within allowed parameters, within the rules of law and not headed to a destination where Section 144 of Cr PC would be violated." the government's letter said.

"We welcome all peaceful and democratic rallies having specific destinations where Section 144 of Cr PC and other provisions of the rule of law are not violated," it stated.

As per the rules laid down by the ministry of home affairs, political congregations have been permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, outside containment zones only.

The government letter to the Morcha also cited the recent Supreme Court order regarding protest and occupation of sites and public spaces and public ways.

It also pointed out the National Disaster Management Act, which has banned gatherings and political rallies by more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the letter, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said these are merely "excuses" to stop BJP and its cadres.

"The Pandemic Act comes into force only when BJP plans to conduct any rally or programme. When TMC conducts rallies and meetings, no rules are applicable. The people of the state are very well aware of the double standards of TMC," Ghosh said.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had led a rally in the city on Saturday against the Hathras rape and murder and alleged torture of Dalits by BJP.

More from Nation.
