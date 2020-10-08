STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi offer condolences

While PM Modi said that 'there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled', President Kovind said that 'Paswan was the voice of the oppressed'.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Narendra Modi and late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File photos| PTI)

(From left) President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Narendra Modi and late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File photos| PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a visionary leader in the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said condoling his demise. "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized," the president tweeted.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Paswan died at the age of 74 on Thursday. "A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters," Kovind said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled.

Reacting to Paswan's demise, the Prime Minister said, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss.I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

Hailing the Lok Janshakti Party patron for his rise in politics through hardwork and determination, Modi said as a young leader, Paswan resisted "tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency". "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," Modi said.

Announcing Paswan's death, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, "Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me.Miss you papa." Ram Vilas Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

