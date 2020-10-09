STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man beheads wife, carries her severed head to police station and surrenders

The accused Kinnar Yadav had a spat with his wife Vimla, 30, at their house in Amlohara village in Banda district early Friday morning.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

crime, murder

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite increasing outrage over the soaring graph of crimes against women, there has been no let-up in such incidents in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday morning a man in Banda district beheaded his wife after suspecting her of infidelity and walked to the police station with her severed head to surrender.

As per police sources, the accused Kinnar Yadav had a spat with his wife Vimla, 30, at their house in Amlohara village in Banda district early Friday morning.

The altercation between the duo boiled over and Kinnar Yadav, in a fit of rage, severed his wife's head with a sharp-edged weapon.

Immediately, after this, he set out for the police station with the severed head in his hand.

On his way to the station, a number of villagers tried to stop him but he chased them away with the sharp-edged weapon he had used to kill his wife.

Yadav works in a crackers factory in Prayagraj and had come home during the lockdown. He has two sons.

According to sources, the man suspected that his wife Vimla was in a relationship with his next-door neighbour Ravi.

ALSO READ | Hathras rape case: CCTV cameras installed, 60 cops deployed to ensure security to victim's kin, say Police

In the morning, Yadav first attacked Ravi, who was sitting in front of his house and injured him critically.

When his wife Vimla came out to inquire after hearing the clamour, Yadav attacked her also. She ran and took shelter at her aunt's house a few meters away. But Yadav followed her and entered the house forcibly. He caught hold of Vimla and beheaded her in front of her aunt. 

The video of the accused walking along the road with his wife's head in his hands went viral on social media.

Yadav has been arrested and sent to jail. They also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the possession of the accused and sent the body for autopsy.

ALSO SEE:

SHO Jai Shyam Shukla claimed the accused was seemingly mentally deranged.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kinnar Yadav Vimla Yadav Banda Amlohara village
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp