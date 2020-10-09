UP man beheads wife, carries her severed head to police station and surrenders

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Despite increasing outrage over the soaring graph of crimes against women, there has been no let-up in such incidents in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday morning a man in Banda district beheaded his wife after suspecting her of infidelity and walked to the police station with her severed head to surrender.

As per police sources, the accused Kinnar Yadav had a spat with his wife Vimla, 30, at their house in Amlohara village in Banda district early Friday morning.

The altercation between the duo boiled over and Kinnar Yadav, in a fit of rage, severed his wife's head with a sharp-edged weapon.

Immediately, after this, he set out for the police station with the severed head in his hand.

On his way to the station, a number of villagers tried to stop him but he chased them away with the sharp-edged weapon he had used to kill his wife.

Yadav works in a crackers factory in Prayagraj and had come home during the lockdown. He has two sons.

According to sources, the man suspected that his wife Vimla was in a relationship with his next-door neighbour Ravi.

In the morning, Yadav first attacked Ravi, who was sitting in front of his house and injured him critically.

When his wife Vimla came out to inquire after hearing the clamour, Yadav attacked her also. She ran and took shelter at her aunt's house a few meters away. But Yadav followed her and entered the house forcibly. He caught hold of Vimla and beheaded her in front of her aunt.

The video of the accused walking along the road with his wife's head in his hands went viral on social media.

Yadav has been arrested and sent to jail. They also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the possession of the accused and sent the body for autopsy.

SHO Jai Shyam Shukla claimed the accused was seemingly mentally deranged.