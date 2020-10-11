Patna pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors by painting murals of doctors, sanitation workers on buildings

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: St+Art India Foundation along with the Bihar Health department and the Care India, supported by Asian Paints, has left the town with building-sized mural paintings as a tribute to healthcare workers.

The first location is one of the city's major crowd pullers -- the Maurya Lok Complex.

The principal health secretary of health department Pratyaya Amrit thanked the art foundation and artist Munir for their "amazing artwork" and for the recognition of COVID-19 warriors in such a beautiful manner.

The mural depicts all the people who fight on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle which includes doctors, police officers, delivery personnel and sanitation workers among others. They've all come together to save the state as well as the people.

Another location where the painting was done in honor of the workers is at the Patna municipal corporation.

According to the St+Art India Foundation, the Covid Warriors-2020 project is an extension of St+Art India's city project in Patna where they attempt to alter visual landscapes of the city through curated Art interventions in the form of large scale murals on public buildings.

Sources said that the murals have been designed by Gujarat-based street artist while being realised by Maestro Munir Bukhari.

Bukhari tries to depict the life and its cycle through murals and corona warriors depicted against the backdrop of Patna's significant monuments, allegorising them as the unsung guardians of the city.

Prior to Patna, the same had been done for the coronavirus warriors at the iconic Mahim junction in Mumbai also.