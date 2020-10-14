CBI team questions victim’s father and brothers again

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The CBI investigating the Hathras case on Wednesday questioned the father and two brothers of the victim again at its temporary base camp at Boolgarhi village. The CBI had questioned the victim’s brothers on Tuesday as well after visiting the crime scene.

Before questioning the three, a CBI team visited the emergency ward of the district hospital where the Dalit girl was taken after the incident on September 14. Sources said a team of CBI officers would also visit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh where the victim was taken from Hathras hospital after her condition turned critical.

Sources said the central probe team would question the women members of the family at home. The CBI team is led by Deputy SP Seema Pahuja. “We want to ensure that the family is not troubled during the process. The CBI has its own procedures. The family has no problem in the process of investigations,” said a senior officer of Hathras administration.

Sources said the victim’s family wants the accused shifted to another jail from Aligarh, claiming the accused were living “fearlessly”.“The government and administration should shift the accused. We are cooperating with the CBI. We are not afraid,” the victim’s brother said.

The CBI registered a case against prime accused Sandeep Thakur on Sunday at ACB Ghaziabad under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 376-D (gang rape) and Section 3 of SC/ST Act. All four accused named by the victim in her dying declaration recorded on September 22 are in jail.