Hathras victim's family wants to relocate to Delhi for safety, seeks government's assistance

The victim’s brothers have even urged the authorities concerned to shift the gang rape-murder case to Delhi.

Published: 16th October 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

AISF activists hold placards and light candles demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim.

AISF activists hold placards and light candles demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even as CBI continues its investigation into the rape and murder of a 20 -year-old Dalit girl in Hathras at a brisk pace, the victim’s family on Friday expressed the wish to leave the Boolgarhi village and relocate to Delhi for ‘safety’ reasons and sought the state government’s help in this regard.

The victim’s brothers have even urged the authorities concerned to shift the gang rape-murder case to the national capital.

“The government should help us (shift base); we are dependent on them. We just want to be safe wherever we live,” one of the brothers said.

The victim’s elder brother said that they would look for some suitable work in Delhi/NCR. The younger brother claimed he already had a room on rent in Noida, where he was working.

ALSO READ: SIT completes probe in Hathras rape case, likely to submit report today

Meanwhile, the three-member Special investigation team (SIT) set up by the UP government has completed its inquiry and is likely to submit its report to the district administration on Saturday.

On the other, the CBI on Friday summoned Chhotu, who owns the millet field where the incident took place, for questioning.

The probe team accompanied by forensic experts collected some samples, including clothes and other belongings, of the accused from their houses. CBI sources claimed to have recovered clothes stained in ‘blood colour’ from the house of one of them, Luv Kush Sikarwar, though his family refuted the claim.

They claimed that Ravi Sikarwar, the elder brother Luv Lush, works as a painter in a factory and the clothes which CBI took away belonged to him.

The family claimed that the clothes had red stains of paint and not of blood. The CBI team had visited the houses of all the four accused on Thursday and had interrogated their families.

