STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hindu outfit members protest outside Tanishq stores in Indore

The leading jewellery brand, a Tata product, withdrew the advertisement after a backlash on social media.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Videograb of Tanishq advertisement.

By PTI

INDORE: Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists staged demonstrations outside three Tanishq stores here and demanded that they display apology for the next six months for their controversial advertisement featuring an inter-faith couple.

The leading jewellery brand, a Tata product, withdrew the advertisement after a backlash on social media.

The HJM workers held demonstrations on Thursday outside the three Tanishq stores in the city.

The controversial advertisement of Tanishq has deeply hurt the Hindu community.

ALSO READ: Tanishq store in Gujarat puts up apology note over withdrawn ad

"Therefore, we have requested employees of the three showrooms of the brand to display their apology (outside stores) to the Hindu community for the next six months.

"They should also assure us that such acts will not be repeated in the future, HJM Malwa regions publicity head, Rajpal Joshi, said on Friday.

He said the HJM members staged peaceful demonstrations and presented saffron stoles to the staffers of these showrooms located in different parts of the city.

The HJM has also submitted a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against those responsible for the controversial 43-second commercial promoting a new jewellery line called "Ekatvam" (oneness).

Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain said, We have received the HJM memorandum.

But no ground is found in the advertisement on the basis of which an FIR can be registered by the local police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Jagran Manch Tanishq store protests controversial ad Indore
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp