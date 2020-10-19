'Skilling, reskilling and upskilling need of hour':  Modi says NEP will make youths more competitive

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Skilling, reskilling, and upskilling are the need of the hour and the National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said.

He was delivering the convocation address virtually during the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) held in the city on Monday. The PM suggested the University of Mysore to successfully implement the NEP and empower its students.

“National Education Policy will bring fundamental changes in the entire education from pre-nursery to PhD. The focus is on a multi-dimensional approach capable to make the youth more competitive. On one hand, it will improve the future of education sector and on the other, it will help to empower the youth. All efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education,” Modi said.

Highlighting how the participation of girls has increased in higher education, Modi said that at every level of education, the gross enrolment ratio of girls is higher than boys across the country. The participation of girls has also increased even in innovation and technology field, the PM added.

“In the past five to six years, we have continuously tried to help students go forward by changing the education system. In higher education, a lot of focus has been put into the development of infrastructure and structural reforms. In the six years, we have opened up at least one new IIT’s across the country including one at Dharwad in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the national medical commission has been formed to bring transparency in medical education in the country which was lacking and new laws have been enacted for reforms in medical education,” he added.

Modi made references to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M Vishveshvaraya, Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu, Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar, and Dr Sarvapalli RAdhakrishnan who served as a teacher in the University of Mysore. “Greats like Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan has provided new inspiration by the esteemed University of Mysore which is the centre of the rich education system of ancient India and aspirations and capacities of future India. The varsity has realised the vision of Rajarashi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and today our teachers and professors are also handing over the nation and society’s responsibility to you along with degrees,” he said.

Centre and Karnataka govt doing every bit for flood-hit families: Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promising him help in tackling floods in Karnataka, Modi during his virtual address expressed his sympathies to the flood-affected families.

At a time when the opposition parties are criticising him for not uttering a word on the flood situation in Karnataka, Modi in his address said that the centre and Karnataka government were doing every bit to provide relief to those affected by floods.