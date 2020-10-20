STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vardhan's comments unfortunate, aim should be to fight the pandemic unitedly: Rahul Gandhi

Vardhan had recently said the state was "paying the price for gross negligence" during Onam when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spurt in cases

Published: 20th October 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Describing as "unfortunate" the comments by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was not appropriate to blame others and point fingers, but fightthe pandemic unitedly.

With Kerala witnessing a spurt in infections recently, Vardhan had recently said the state was "paying the price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

"It's an unfortunate comment. The whole nation has to fight this disease together. I don't think it's appropriate to blame someone or the other. The spirit should be to overcome this huge challenge. I had warned in February that India was facing a huge challenge. However, this is not the time to point fingers and we all should work together," Gandhi said.

He said Kerala follows a decentralised response to the pandemic and the state was giving out a good, decent result.

"The spirit of the people of Kerala, including the health workers, is giving a good decent result here. Of course there are shortcomings like there are in every situation. But overall I feel the spirit of the people is going to overcome this disease here. The mitigation work in Wayanad is also good," the Congress MP said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, however, said Vardhan's comments should not be seen as a criticism of the state government's COVID-19 management.

The chief minister had said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control during and after the Onam festival season as a strict vigil was enforced.

"Our COVID preventive measures were a success but the massive protests across the state by an irresponsible opposition derailed the efforts of the government," Vijayan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Kerala COVID cases Onam Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp