STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight more arrested by Maharashtra CID in Palghar mob lynching case

With this, 186 people have so far been arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The probing agency has filed three charge sheets in the case. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested eight more people in connection with thelynching of three persons by a mob in Palghar district in April this year, a police official said.

With this, 186 people have so far been arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident.

After the arrest of 24 people on Wednesday, the police nabbed eight more persons on Thursday, the official said.

He said these accused were present at the incident spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also did not stop the assault on the three victims.

ALSO READ | Palghar lynching case: Special Court to hear bail pleas of accused on November 3

Some of these people were also recording videos of the incident and some were involved in the clamour at that time.

The accused also had sticks in their hands, the official said.

On April 16, two seers and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar's Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The accused in the case were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing his duty, among other offences, the police said.

Earlier, the Palghar police had conducted a probe into the case, but it was later handed over to the state CID.

The probing agency has filed three charge sheets in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palghar mob lynching case Palghar Lynching Case
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp