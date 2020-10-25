STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan

The LJP leader sought votes from BJP supporters for a "Nitish-free government".

Published: 25th October 2020 04:19 PM

Chirag Paswan

Lok Jan Shakti Party Chirag Paswan (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BUXAR: Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, claimed at a rally on Sunday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is voted to power.

"Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power," Paswan said.

Addressing a rally in Dumraon, Buxar in the run-up to polling in Bihar, Paswan raised several questions before the present state government.

"Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks," Paswan said.

ALSO READ | People hate energyless, conservative and narrow-minded Nitish Kumar, says Tejashwi Yadav

The LJP leader sought votes from BJP supporters for a "Nitish-free government".

"I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government," he tweeted in Hindi.

Paswan, chief of the LJP--a former ally of the NDA--has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself "Modi's Hanuman"

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10. 

