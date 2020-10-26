STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stubble burning: SC keeps in abeyance its October 16 order appointing Justice MB Lokur panel

The pollution this year in the NCR is a matter of more concern, with experts saying it could lead to a spike in the Covid-19 infections. 

Published: 26th October 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning; farm fires

The court has slated further hearing on October 29. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance its order appointing former apex court judge Justice M B Lokur as the head a one-man commission on stubble burning after the Centre informed that it would create a permanent body on air pollution by enacting a law within three to four days.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde agreed to put on hold the execution of its October 16 order after solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the court about the Centre’s proposal to create a permanent body by enacting a law to tackle stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The pollution this year in the NCR is a matter of more concern, with experts saying it could lead to a spike in the Covid-19 infections. 

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a student, Aditya Dubey, complaining that despite assurances given by the three states last year to curb stubble burning, NASA images showed there were five times more farm fires than during the same period last year.

​ALSO READ | Tackling pollution in capital not AAP’s job alone, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

During the hearing, Mehta told the bench, “The government has taken a holistic view and is considering bringing a legislation on the issue specifically to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which will put a permanent body in place with participants from all affected areas.” 

He did not elaborate on the framework of the proposed law, but admitted that stubble bur ning mus t be curbed on a war footing. The CJI called it a welcome step.

“This is something that the government should have acted on. This is not a matter for PIL. The only issue is that people are choking because of the pollution,” the CJI said. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, opposed Mehta’s suggestion to put the commission on hold. 

But Mehta assured the bench that the law will be comprehensive and enforced immediately. Just before Dussehra break, the court had appointed Justice Lokur to monitor and prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and UP. The court has slated further hearing on October 29.

Worried about the toxic air

The SC order of October 16 had raised concern over the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR and appointed one man panel of Justice (retd) M B Lokur to monitor the steps taken to prevent stubble burning, brushing aside objections of the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stubble burning Delhi Pollution Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp