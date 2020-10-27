STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Payal Ghosh to undergo COVID-19 test after Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive 

Published: 27th October 2020 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), in Mumbai

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh on Tuesday said that she will be taking a COVID-19 test after union minister Ramdas Athawale contracted the virus.

Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, on Monday joined the Republican Party of India (RPI) in the presence of Athawale.

The actor said she is currently asymptomatic and will quarantine herself till her reports come out.

"I am going to do my COVID tests as I got to know that Mr. Athawale has tested positive. I was with him yesterday so I'll definitely be doing a test and will update. For now, I'll be quarantining till I do the test and get my reports. I don't have any symptoms," Ghosh told PTI.

Earlier, Athawale revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a post on Twitter.

The union minister has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

In February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

