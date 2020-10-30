STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 evoked worldwide interest in yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A separate Ministry of AYUSH was created considering the importance of the indigenous medical management system.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has evoked a worldwide interest in yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy to build immunity and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Global Ayush Mela' organised virtually by Assocham, he said in the last four to five months, the western world has turned to India to explore the best practices of alternative medicine.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the new India will become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in healthcare and will contribute to the world in providing immunity booster mechanisms through the traditional medicine system.

"COVID-19 has reiterated and reemphasised the virtues of integrated healthcare and there is a need to make it a part of world medical regimes including that of WHO," the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Singh said ever since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, he has brought to the centrestage the virtues of indigenous system of medical management.

He said it was Modi who brought a unanimous resolution in the United Nations to observe International Day of Yoga, as a result of which yoga has reached virtually every household across the world, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Also, a separate Ministry of AYUSH was created considering the importance of indigenous medical management system.

The Union Minister said that the himalayan and northeastern states have a very rich repository of medicinal herbs and plants, and urged all stakeholders to make use of them and promote the same at global level.

Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH Rajesh Kotecha said the government was actively considering growing medicinal plants in 10 lakh hectares at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore under mission Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In his address, Acharya Balkrishna said Patanjali was working vigorously for promotion of ayurveda at global level and pledged all support to all stakeholders, according to the statement.

On the occasion, Jitendra Singh also released Assocham-NABARD Knowledge Report on medicinal plants.

A new manufacturing unit of Kudrati Ayurveda of Yousuf Shaikh in Gujarat was also e-inaugurated.

Singh congratulated Niranjan Hiranandani, President of apex industry body Assocham (the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) and Deepak Sood, Secretary General, Assocham for organising the Global Ayush Mela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Naturopathy Ayurveda Yoga COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp