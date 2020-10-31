Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pakistan Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

KEVADIYA (GUJARAT): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament. He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics" for their political gains.

Modi's statement came days after Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly (Parliament). The prime minister was speaking at Kevadiya in Gujarat after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary.

India pays homage to Sardar Patel. Watch from Kevadia. https://t.co/nU3CKUHygg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

"The country cannot forget the unwanted statements given after Pulwama attack. Dirty politics laced with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak when the country was suffering from immense pain. The real face of such people has been exposed after the truth was accepted in the Parliament of our neighbouring country," Modi said.

"Politics done after Pulwama attack shows that people can cross any limit for their political gains. I want to urge such political parties not to indulge in this kind of politics as it affects the morale of our security forces," he said.

"You should refrain from playing into the hands of anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly," he added.