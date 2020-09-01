Dislikes on PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' video: BJP 'sees' Congress hand, lashes out at Rahul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Monday alleged that over 98 per cent of the ‘dislikes’’ for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat show came from abroad and alleged involvement of the Congress in this.

He also claimed that there’s a trend based on data analysis that bots are being used to build up campaigns, including against holding of the JEE examinations.

“Over the last 24 hours, there’s been a concerted effort to dislike the ‘Mann ki Baat’ video on YouTube (posted by All India Radio). So low is the Congress on confidence that it has been celebrating it some sort of conquest. However, data from YouTube suggests that only two per cent of those dislikes are from within India,” said Malviya.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' video gets over 5 lakh dislikes on YouTube

Malviya shared several Twitter handles purportedly originating from Turkey which has been twitting on JEE examinations.

He added in another tweet, "The rest 98%, like always, came from outside India! Bots and Twitter accounts from overseas have been consistent feature of the Congress's anti JEE-NEET campaign. There is huge spike in activity by Rahul Gandhi's favourite Turkish bots! What is this Turkish obsession, Rahul?"

Several Congress handles, representing its state units and other departments, had run a campaign on social media to "dislike" the 'Mann ki Baat' video.