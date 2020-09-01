Two constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

By PTI

PATNA: Two constables, a man and a woman, allegedly shot themselves dead on the Bihar Military Police (BMP-I) campus in Patna on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba (36) and Varsha Sidung (26), Patna Central Range Inspector General of Police, Sanjay Singh, said, adding an investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Kumar Sharma said only one service rifle was used in the suspected suicide and five empty cartridge shells were found at the spot.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples, the IG added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.