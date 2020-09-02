STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Khap forces couple to bathe naked in public for alleged affair

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the Sansi Development Council, the Sikar Police have now registered a case against nine people.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot of the video

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A young couple was allegedly stripped and made to bathe naked in front of hundreds of people for their alleged affair in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

The local Panch-Patels of the Sansi tribe who form a virtual Khap Panchayat reportedly inflicted this inhuman punishment in order to ‘purify’ the couple and also imposed on them a fine of Rs 53,000.

The incident reportedly happened on August 21 when hundreds gathered to see the couple being stripped and bathed to ‘atone for the sin of illicit relation’. But such is the fear of the village caste council that nobody spoke out against the punishment. Eventually, the matter came to light on Tuesday when some members of the Sansi Development Council submitted a memorandum to the Sikar district police administration.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Barmer SP orders FIR against khap panchayat members who pressurized victim to withdraw rape case

The couple belongs to Sikar’s Sola village and is allegedly related to each other as aunt and nephew. A few weeks ago, an objectionable video of the couple was made secretly and had gone viral. On August 21, members of the village caste council not only made the couple bathe publicly but also imposed a fine of Rs.31,000 on the man’s family and Rs 22,000 on the woman’s side. Once the fines were deposited, the couple and their families were accepted back into the social fold and the money was allegedly distributed among the Khap members.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the Sansi Development Council, the Sikar Police have now registered a case against nine people. According to the Addl SP of Sikar Devendra Sharma, “It was with the consent of their families that the young couple were bathed. We have questioned the woman’s in-laws and even the victim herself. The CO of the SC-ST Cell and CO of Laxmangarh have been sent to the village for investigation.”

ALSO READ | Khap panchayats going digital? First online meeting decides pre-marriage counselling important

According to the General Secretary of the All Rajasthan Sansi Development Council, Rakesh Kumar, “This social evil has been continuing in the Sansi tribe for centuries. If the families of the couple had not agreed to bathe them publically, they would have been made social outcasts. Their families would not have been called to any social functions and if somebody had dared to invite them, that family too would have been made outcasts.”

Functionaries of the Sansi Development Council say that the Panch-Patels of their community keep exploiting situations in their community to punish the poor and illiterate people of their tribe and impose heavy fines and penalties which they later divide among themselves. They claim that though complaints against these Khap members have been made even earlier to the Rajasthan Women’s Commission, they continue to function arbitrarily and often terrorise people belonging to the backward Sansi tribe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sansi tribe Rajasthan khap Khap Panchayat illicit relations
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp