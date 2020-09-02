Uttarakhand CM quarantines himself after OSD tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into quarantine after his officer on special duty (OSD) was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

This has also prompted cancellation of cabinet meet scheduled on Wednesday.

Rawat had earlier gone into self-quarantine for three days as a precaution on August 25 after one of his advisors had tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the postponement of a meeting of the state cabinet scheduled to be held on August 26.

Rawat came out of self quarantine after testing negative on August 30 and the cabinet meeting was rescheduled for September 2 which has once again been deferred.

However, the revised date for the cabinet meeting has not been decided yet, the sources said.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said: "The steps have been taken to ensure safeguarding of everyone in the cabinet. The cabinet will take place soon to take important decisions regarding governance."

Meanwhile, in a new set of guidelines under Unlock 4.0 released on Tuesday, Uttarakhand government has decided to allow social, academic, religious, political and other functions of upto 100 persons from September 21.

Marriage functions can only accomodate upto 50 guests and funeral related arrangements shall not exceed 20 people till September 20.

For the upcoming NEET examinations this month, students, teachears, parents travelling to exam centres will be allowed to move freely after they register themselves on smart city portal www.smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand has recorded over 20,000 case of the virus and 280 fatalities as of September 2.

(With PTI inputs)