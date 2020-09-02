STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM quarantines himself after OSD tests positive for COVID-19

Rawat had earlier gone into self-quarantine for three days as a precaution on August 25 after one of his advisors had tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 02nd September 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into quarantine after his officer on special duty (OSD) was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

This has also prompted cancellation of cabinet meet scheduled on Wednesday.

Rawat had earlier gone into self-quarantine for three days as a precaution on August 25 after one of his advisors had tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the postponement of a meeting of the state cabinet scheduled to be held on August 26.

Rawat came out of self quarantine after testing negative on August 30 and the cabinet meeting was rescheduled for September 2 which has once again been deferred.

However, the revised date for the cabinet meeting has not been decided yet, the sources said.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said: "The steps have been taken to ensure safeguarding of everyone in the cabinet. The cabinet will take place soon to take important decisions regarding governance."

Meanwhile, in a new set of guidelines under Unlock 4.0 released on Tuesday, Uttarakhand government has decided to  allow social, academic, religious, political and other functions of upto 100 persons from September 21.

Marriage functions can only accomodate upto 50 guests and funeral related arrangements shall not exceed 20 people till September 20.

For the upcoming NEET examinations this month, students, teachears, parents travelling to exam centres will be allowed to move freely after they register themselves on smart city portal www.smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand has recorded over 20,000 case of the virus and 280 fatalities as of September 2.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp