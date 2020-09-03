In first-ever digital initiative, Bihar police set up voice recording system to transcribe case diaries

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first for the country, the police in Bihar’s Arwal district have started writing case diaries through an automated transcription system in stations in the district.

In 9 out of 11 police stations of Arwal district, which was once infested by extremists, case diaries are written by investigation officers (IOs) under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Senior IPS officer and nodal officer of the CCTNS project at the police headquarters in Patna, Dr Kamal Kishor said: “This was started on an experimental basis as an initiative by SP Arwal. We will soon look into it technically to assess whether it would be safe and hacking -proof or not before approving it all police stations”.

He said that Arwal SP Rajiv Ranjan just recently imparted formal training to all the IOs on work for writing case diaries through the voice recording system wherein the IOs only need to speak to the system, and the computer would automatically transcribe the content.

Dr Kamal Kishor said that the SP has informed the CCTNS wing at police HQ on Wednesday about this digital initiative.

SP said that six computers with printers have been provided for running this system in each police station.

The case diary, written by an IO through the voice recording system, will be available online in the mobile phones of the concerned IOs as well.

“Whenever the IOs need to use the case diaries for legal purposes, they can easily see the details of case diaries anywhere on the mobiles,” he said.

The most important feature of this system is that an IO can paste the statement of evidence along with the case diary and send it to the court online.

“Once the case diary is uploaded on CCTNS, it will also be easily available to the court, which will make it easier for the court to execute the case,” the SP Arwal said.

Appreciating this initiative, a senior IPS officer of police HQ said that it ought to be adopted by all police stations of the state and it deserves to be awarded.