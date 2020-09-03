STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput had no life insurance policy, misinformation being spread: Family lawyer

Vikas Singh said that the father of Sushant has taken a conscious decision that no film, serial or book would be made on Sushant without his express consent.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Wednesday that the theory being propounded by section of media that the late actor had a life insurance policy and the family will not be given money if he had committed suicide is a canard and Sushant had no life insurance policy.

"There are suggestions being given by media by some channels that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the money will not be given to the family if it was a suicide. It is being suggested that the family would not be given money if Sushant had committed suicide and it is for this reason, the suicide theory was later changed to abetment to suicide or murder. This is a lie being spread by the channels and Sushant had no life insurance," Singh told reporters at a press conference.

"This canard is highly defamatory and if the channels continue this campaign then we will be forced to take action against the concerned entity," he added.

Vikas Singh said that the father of Sushant has taken a conscious decision that no film, serial or book would be made on Sushant without his express consent. If someone does so, appropriate action will be taken against him, he said.

The lawyer said that the FIR in Sushant death case very clearly states that the deceased actor started having mental problems after Rhea Chakraborty came in his life.

ALSO READ | Sushant death case: NCB arrests two involved in alleged drug trafficking

"The FIR very clearly states that Sushant, after Rhea came into his life, started having mental problems. The FIR also states that Sushant started feeling very anxious after her entry into his life and Rhea was responsible for his problems," he said.

"The FIR also states that Rhea never disclosed to Sushant's family that what was the kind of medical treatment being meted out to him. The sister of Sushant, who was also taking medicines for anxiety, sent him a prescription. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried by some media channels that his family knew about his depression and concealed it. It is an earnest appeal of the family please do not add to the sufferings of a bereaved family by spreading canards," he added.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

ALSO READ | Sushant case: Ex-IPS officers urge HC to rein in news channels

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Singh Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp