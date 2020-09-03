STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Why is Mumbai feeling like PoK?' Kangana Ranaut says Sena's Sanjay Raut openly threatening her

Earlier, Raut asked the actor to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the 'movie mafia'.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Agencies)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Kangna Ranaut on Thursday created another controversy by comparing Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is openly threatening her.

Reacting to Raut's statement, Ranaut said, “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after derogatory graffiti on Mumbai streets targeting me. Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?”

Earlier, Raut asked the actor to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the 'movie mafia'.

ALSO READ | Don't come back if you're scared of Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tells Kangana Ranaut

The actress had tweeted that she would require security either from Haryana or Centre and would not accept protection from Mumbai Police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood as the probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies.

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant strongly condemned Ranaut's statement by calling it a ridiculous comparison of Mumbai, the city which has been giving shelter and hopes to crores of people with POK.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Ranaut is 'Jhansi ki Rani' who is not scared of Shiv Sena and its leaders.

Meanwhile, actor Swara Bhaskar said Mumbai is the safest city. She tweeted: “As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of the easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Sushant Singh Rajput death Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Mumbai police PoK
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • G.Ranga Chary
    Kangana Ranaut should speak less and meaningfully. By having protection from Centre or Haryana Police, she can not be safe staying in Mumbai for long. Of late she is becoming a person of less humility.
    3 hours ago reply
Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp