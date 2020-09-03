'Why is Mumbai feeling like PoK?' Kangana Ranaut says Sena's Sanjay Raut openly threatening her

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Kangna Ranaut on Thursday created another controversy by comparing Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is openly threatening her.

Reacting to Raut's statement, Ranaut said, “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after derogatory graffiti on Mumbai streets targeting me. Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?”

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Earlier, Raut asked the actor to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the 'movie mafia'.

The actress had tweeted that she would require security either from Haryana or Centre and would not accept protection from Mumbai Police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood as the probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies.

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant strongly condemned Ranaut's statement by calling it a ridiculous comparison of Mumbai, the city which has been giving shelter and hopes to crores of people with POK.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Ranaut is 'Jhansi ki Rani' who is not scared of Shiv Sena and its leaders.

Meanwhile, actor Swara Bhaskar said Mumbai is the safest city. She tweeted: “As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of the easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe.”