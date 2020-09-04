Draw global publicity plan for brand Ayodhya, develop it as ‘solar city’: CM Yogi to officials

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is speeding up the temple construction preparation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the officials to draw an elaborate plan for a global publicity campaign for the temple town.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya, the CM claimed that the upcoming Ram temple will open new vistas of tourism in the temple town in the near future. He was addressing the officials through video conference. The CM laid stress on hiring efficient professionals for the branding of the Ayodhya.

At another review meeting, the CM asked the officials to develop Ayodhya as the solar city in order to ensure a clean and green environment there. “Ayodhya is known worldwide as the land of Lord Ram and has an immense mythological significance.

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir construction: Ayodhya Development Authority passes maps for proposed temple, premises

Therefore, all the development works in the town must be executed keeping its ancient culture and mythological significance intact,” said the CM adding that Ayodhya, once developed, would spur fast-paced development of several adjoining districts.

The CM emphasised to rope in the tourism department while drawing the publicity campaign.

“All ghats (paved riverbanks) of Ayodhya should be conserved and beautified. Develop a riverfront stretching from the Guptar Ghat to the Naya Ghat. The upcoming multilevel parking should come up in a manner so that it can be commercialised. Speed up the work on underground power cables,” said the CM while reminding the officials that all the development projects should be completed in a time-bound manner adhering to the quality norms.

ALSO READ | Copper sheets to be used for Ayodhya Ram temple, trust says shrine to stand for 1,000 years

Laying stress on the seamless movement of tourists and pilgrims, he said, “Make two bus stations in Ayodhya, and develop the ‘Panchkosi’, ‘Chaudahkosi’, and ‘Chaurasikosi’ parikramas (circumambulations) around Ayodhya (so that they remain) hindrance-free. Widen all roads in Ayodhya on a priority. The Ram-Janaki path must be built with optimum quality.”

He also called for encouraging good hotels in Ayodhya as tourist and pilgrims’ footfall were set to rise in the town in days to come.“Increased footfall of tourism, pilgrims would lead to employment opportunities for local people,” Yogi said, adding ‘dharmshalas’ and restrooms facilities too should be enhanced.

“The town should have a proper and adequate drainage system. Speed up the airport construction project in Ayodhya,” the CM said to the officers concerned. A little later, Yogi chaired the Ayodhya divisional officers’ meeting on development works and asked officials to finish all projects within the deadline.

“Missing deadlines will lead to cost escalation,” he pointed out as he reviewed projects worth over Rs 50 crore through video conference.

Giving the assurance that “developmental projects will not suffer due to want of funds,” he warned the officials that there should be no compromise on the quality of the projects.