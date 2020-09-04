STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh border tension: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Moscow

This is the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border row escalated in eastern Ladakh in early May.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh holding talks with China's defence minister Wei Fenge in Moscow. (Photo | Defence Ministry Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, senior leadership of India and China finally meet aiming to resolve the four months long tension brewing along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe met for the first time on Friday in Russia to discuss the ongoing standoff in the eastern Ladakh.  Both the leaders are in Russia to attend the SCO Defence Minister meeting.

The meeting holds significance as the armies of India and China are deployed in standoff positions with mirror deployment of the infantry, armoured, artillery, missiles and combat aircrafts positioned to react swiftly in case of any eventuality.

Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Combined Meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Member States in Moscow during the day had emphasised that, “Peaceful, stable and secure region of SCO member states – which is home to over 40 per cent of global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other’s interest and peaceful resolution of differences.”

ALSO READ | New headache for Delhi? China funding anti-India stir on Nepal border, say sources

The ongoing tension turned ugly on 15 June with a deadly clash taking place in Galwan Valley which lead to casualties on the both sides. While India made public the death of its 20 soldiers, China did not make public the casualty figure even after publicly acknowledging it.

While Chinese PLA ingressed into areas of Finger 4 and Depsang where the claim lines of India and China on the 826 kilometers long Line of Actual Control in Ladakh have a difference of perception,

Indian Army repositioned its deployment on the intervening night of August 29/30. Indian soldiers have not only occupied heights between Chushul and Spanggur Gap which is on the southern Bank of Pangong Tso, they have respositioned to a better tactical position on the North bank of Pangong Lake with soldiers reaching the ridge areas of the Finger 4 which are on the level of the Chinese positions.

India has been reiterating its stand to resolve the matter peacefully with dialogue. The two countries have done precautionary deployment all along the 3488 km long LAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China border tensions Pangong lake Rajnath Singh Wei Fenghe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp