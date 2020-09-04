STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She should go to police with proof rather than tweeting: Raut on 'threatening' Kangana

Ranaut on Thursday alleged on Twitter that Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that actor Kangana Ranaut should approach the police with evidence and prove that he threatened her rather than "playing on Twitter".

Earlier in the day, Ranaut alleged on Twitter that Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said without naming the actor that "instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof."

ALSO READ | 'Why is Mumbai feeling like PoK?' Kangana Ranaut says Sena's Sanjay Raut openly threatening her

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said that she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of city police.

The actor had said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia".

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh policeand would not accept protection from Mumbai Police to expose the `drug mafia in Bollywood', she had stated.

The "Queen" star has been lashing out at the cliques and nepotism in Bollywood since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

