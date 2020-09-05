STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mumbai is not anyone’s father’s property': Haryana Home Minister backs Kangana Ranaut

The actor should be protected and allowed to speak freely, the BJP veteran Anil Vij said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij came on Saturday came in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and said she should be allowed to speak freely and given police protection.

The veteran BJP leader slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai. "Mumbai is not anyone’s father’s or family’s property that he (Raut) will not allow one to enter. Mumbai is a part of India and anyone can go there. Action should be taken against the people who issue such statements. You cannot stop someone from speaking the truth."

ALSO READ | Act against those defaming Mumbai police: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut

Taking a swipe on Mumbaikars, he said, "Where is the Mumbaikar candle brigade that come to the road on every issue. So why not to this issue and why are they not returning their medals when she is being stopped from speaking."

Demanding police protection for the actress, Vij said, "Adequate security must be provided to Kangana and let her make the revelations freely. India is a free country, and she should be allowed to express herself freely," he said.

ALSO READ | She should go to police with proof rather than tweeting: Raut on 'threatening' Kangana

Vij’s remark comes after Kangana drew backlash from Shiv Sena for comparing Mumbai with Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier, Kangana tweeted that Sanjay Raut had given her a threat. "Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" she wrote.

